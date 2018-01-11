Martinez, who has been offered a five-year contract by the Red Sox and may have an offer from at least one other club, is reportedly willing to "hold out" into spring training in order to earn a more desirable deal, according to Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com.

Martinez received the offer from Boston weeks earlier and remains in a stalemate in negotiations with the club, perhaps opening the door for other teams to court the outfielder, who is regarded as one of the top available hitters on the market. Sources informed Heyman that Martinez is seeking $30 million-plus annually in any contract, but it's believed that teams interested in him have fallen well short of meeting those demands. Until Martinez adjusts his contract expectations or teams are willing to improve their offers, it appears the 30-year-old won't find a new home anytime soon, thereby clouding his fantasy outlook a bit for early drafters.