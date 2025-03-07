The Yankees did reach out to Martinez, but the two sides don't seem close to a deal, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

At least for now, New York appears content to fill the DH spot internally in the absence of Giancarlo Stanton, who is facing an uncertain timetable for his return to action following a second round of PRP injections in his elbows. That leaves Martinez still looking for a job with less than three weeks to go until Opening Day. Martinez's numbers cratered last season and he is now 37 years old, but he was an All-Star as recently as 2023 when he hit 33 homers with 103 RBI in 113 regular-season games for the Dodgers.