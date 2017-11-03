J.J. Hardy: Orioles decline club option

Baltimore decided to decline Hardy's $14 million club option for the 2018 season, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Hardy will get a $2 million buyout from the team and becomes a free agent heading into this winter. The shortstop only played in 73 games this year due to a broken wrist that kept him out from late June to early September, and he wound up slashing just .217/.255/.323 with four home runs and 24 RBI when he was on the field. The 35-year-old will look to latch on with a new organization in the coming months, although his days as a starting shortstop may have come to an end.