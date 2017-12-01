The Diamondbacks declined to tender Hoover a 2018 contract, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Hoover will hit the free agency market after spending the 2017 season in Arizona. In 52 outings, he posted a 3.92 ERA and 1.77 WHIP while holding a 54:26 K:BB ratio in 41.1 innings of relief work. The right-hander spent a little time in the minors this past year, but should be able to find a home in a major-league bullpen for the upcoming season.