Howell will play for the San Rafael Pacifics in 2018, John Shea of SFGate.com reports.

Howell appeared in 16 games for the Blue Jays last season, accruing a 7.36 ERA and 1.82 WHIP with six strikeouts across 11 innings. He'll try his luck in an independent league, although he stated his goal is to return to the major leagues before he calls it a career.

More News
Our Latest Stories