J.T. Ginn: Out for season
Ginn will undergo elbow surgery and miss the rest of the 2020 season for Mississippi State, Carlos Collazo of Baseball America reports.
Ginn is Baseball America's No. 12 draft prospect, and his high-level ability should keep the righty from sliding too far down draft boards. He could opt to return to school if he's not satisfied with where he's picked in June's draft -- Collazo projects Ginn to be picked late in the first round or early in the second following news of this injury.
