Jabari Blash: Heading to Japan
Blash is signing a contract with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Blash was with the Angels for 24 games in 2018 and had a .103/.200/.128 slash line in 39 at-bats. The 29-year-old found significant success with Triple-A Salt Lake, however, posting a 188 wRC+ with 29 home runs despite a 29.5-percent strikeout rate. Blash has been unable to translate his minor-league excellence to the majors -- in large part due to his strikeout issues -- so he'll instead test his luck in Japan.
