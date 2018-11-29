The Angels requested unconditional release waivers on Blash on Thursday.

Blash was cut loose to free up room on the Angels' 40-man roster for Tommy La Stella, who was acquired from the Cubs in a corresponding move. The 29-year-old outfielder hit .317/.431/.700 with 29 homers across 83 games with Triple-A Salt Lake in 2018, though he's set to translate his minor-league success to the majors. Over parts of three big-league campaigns, Blash owns a .186/.306/.307 triple-slash.

More News
Our Latest Stories