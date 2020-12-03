Peterson was non-tendered by the Brewers on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Peterson served as a bench player for the Brewers in 2020 and had the best offensive season of his career, posting a .749 OPS and 25 percent walk rate in 61 plate appearances. The 30-year-old has seen major-league action with four different teams over the past four years, and he could add another team to that list in 2021 now that he's a free agent.
