Bradley was released by the Red Sox on Thursday.
Bradley was designated for assignment by Boston earlier in the day, and the team and now fully moved on. The veteran outfielder was re-acquired by the Red Sox from the Brewers during the offseason, and he struggled offensively in his return to Boston with a .210/.257/.321 slash line. The Red Sox are on the hook for Bradley's remaining salary -- including the $8 million buyout for a 2023 mutual option -- so any interested teams would only need to pay the veteran minimum in order to sign him.
