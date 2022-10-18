site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Jackson Frazier: Enters free agency
RotoWire Staff
Oct 18, 2022
6:28 pm ET
Frazier elected to become a free agent Oct. 6.
Frazier accepted an outright assignment from the Cubs in mid-June, but he will now look to sign with another organization ahead of the 2023 season. He slashed .216/.356/.297 over 45 major-league plate appearances in 2022.
