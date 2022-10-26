Barnes elected free agency Monday.
Barnes officially parted ways with the Yankees organization one day after the big club was eliminated from the postseason with a Game 4 loss to the Astros in the American League Championship Series. The veteran right-hander had already been outrighted off the 40-man roster before the end of the regular season and will presumably have to settle for a minor-league deal in free agency this winter. Between big-league stops with New York and Detroit in 2022, Barnes accrued a 5.64 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 23 appearances.