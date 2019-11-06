Barnes was released by the Royals on Wednesday.

Barnes will become a free agent after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 29-year-old didn't help his case for a major-league contract this offseason by posting a 7.44 ERA in 32.2 major-league innings last season, though he did record an ERA of 4.00 or lower in each of his first three seasons in the league.

