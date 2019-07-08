Jacob Hannemann: Let go by Cubs
Hannemann was released by the Cubs on Friday.
Hannemann spent the season with Triple-A Iowa, posting an uninspiring .248/.333/.453 slash line, good for just an 89 wRC+. He doesn't seem to be a particularly good bet to make a big-league impact any time soon, as he owns a .249/.312/.380 slash line in 240 career Triple-A contests.
