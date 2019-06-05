Scavuzzo has been released by the Padres.

Scavuzzo has been hitting for a lot power for Triple-A El Paso with 15 homers and a .696 slugging percentage through 112 at-bats, but he was released Tuesday as the Chihuahuas made a flurry of roster moves. The 25-year-old hadn't been showing much improvement on the poor plate discipline that has been a theme throughout his minor-league career, as he struck out 40 times against just five walks, and had just three other extra-base hits aside from the home runs.

More News
Our Latest Stories