The Marlins released Turner on Saturday.

Turner broke camp with the Marlins and was hit hard in four appearances out of the bullpen before getting designated for assignment in April. After going unclaimed off waivers, he remained in the organization and reported to Triple-A New Orleans, where he struggled to find much success in long relief. Over 11 outings, Turner surrendered 14 runs on 31 hits and eight walks over 21.2 innings.

