Jacob Turner: Heads to free agency
Turner elected to become a free agent following the conclusion of the 2018 season, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
Turner only appeared in five games at the big-league level this season, recording a disastrous 20.25 ERA and 3.75 WHIP with a 3:6 K:BB in 6.2 innings. The right-hander was designated for assignment by the Tigers in August after being released by Miami earlier in the campaign. He will look to find a new home this winter.
