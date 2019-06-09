Jacob Wilson: Sold to KBO club
The Nationals sold Wilson's rights to the Korea Baseball Organization's Lotte Giants on Sunday, Sung Min Kim of The Athletic reports.
Wilson's move to the KBO will presumably come with a hefty salary increase from what he was receiving on his minor-league deal with Washington. With a 1.023 OPS over 54 games at Triple-A Fresno this season, Wilson had been one of the affiliate's more productive hitters, but the 28-year-old utility man wasn't in line for a promotion to Washington anytime soon -- if at all -- in 2019. Wilson has yet to make his MLB debut since being drafted in the 10th round by the Cardinals in 2012.
