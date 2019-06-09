The Nationals sold Wilson's rights to the Korea Baseball Organization's Lotte Giants on Sunday, Sung Min Kim of The Athletic reports.

Wilson's move to the KBO will presumably come with a hefty salary increase from what he was receiving on his minor-league deal with Washington. With a 1.023 OPS over 54 games at Triple-A Fresno this season, Wilson had been one of the affiliate's more productive hitters, but the 28-year-old utility man wasn't in line for a promotion to Washington anytime soon -- if at all -- in 2019. Wilson has yet to make his MLB debut since being drafted in the 10th round by the Cardinals in 2012.