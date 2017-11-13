Hwang agreed to a four-year, $7.85 million deal with the KT Wiz of the KBO, Sung Min Kim of the Sporting News reports.

He signed a minor-league deal with the Giants last season and was a flop, hitting .154 in a brief big-league stint while being a below league (98 wRC+) average hitter in the Pacific Coast League. It is no surprise that Hwang chose to return to a league where he has had past success. The length of the deal makes it unlikely that he will ever return to MLB, as he will be 34 when the deal is over, presumably past his prime.