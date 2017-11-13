Jae-Gyun Hwang: Back in KBO
Hwang agreed to a four-year, $7.85 million deal with the KT Wiz of the KBO, Sung Min Kim of the Sporting News reports.
He signed a minor-league deal with the Giants last season and was a flop, hitting .154 in a brief big-league stint while being a below league (98 wRC+) average hitter in the Pacific Coast League. It is no surprise that Hwang chose to return to a league where he has had past success. The length of the deal makes it unlikely that he will ever return to MLB, as he will be 34 when the deal is over, presumably past his prime.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...