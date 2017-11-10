Hwang is looking to sign a deal to return to the KBO for the 2018 season, NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

In limited opportunities with the Giants, Hwang hit .154/.228/.231 over 18 games after posting a .285/.332/.453 line with 10 homers and seven steals in 98 games at Triple-A Sacramento. His inability to gain traction on a club that needed infield help in 2017 likely foreshadowed another year on the periphery of a 25-man roster if he stayed in North America.