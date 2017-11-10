Jae-Gyun Hwang: Seeking return to Korea
Hwang is looking to sign a deal to return to the KBO for the 2018 season, NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
In limited opportunities with the Giants, Hwang hit .154/.228/.231 over 18 games after posting a .285/.332/.453 line with 10 homers and seven steals in 98 games at Triple-A Sacramento. His inability to gain traction on a club that needed infield help in 2017 likely foreshadowed another year on the periphery of a 25-man roster if he stayed in North America.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...