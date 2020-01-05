Jae-Hwan Kim: Fails to find MLB deal

Kim failed to sign a deal with an MLB club during his posting period and will return to the Doosan Bears of the KBO, Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News reports.

As a 32-year-old whose numbers regressed in his most recent season, it's hardly a surprise that Kim struggled to generate much interest from major-league clubs. He can be posted again in November but will likely see the same fate unless he has a bounceback season.