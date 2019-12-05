Jae-Hwan Kim: Posted by Doosan

Kim was posted by the Doosan Bears on Thursday, which gives him the chance to sign an MLB contract, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The 32-year-old had hit at least 35 home runs in each of the three seasons prior to 2019, but he regressed slightly with only 15 homers last year. Kim will now be able to negotiate with all 30 teams in the MLB, and he will likely draw interest as a result of his production that he's shown in the past.