Jurrjens agreed to a deal with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Thursday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Jurrjens has appeared in 130 major-league games over the course of a 15-year professional career but was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for exogenous testosterone last June. Having not played in the big leagues since 2014, the right-hander will look for a new opportunity in the Atlantic League as this likely closes the door on his time in the majors.