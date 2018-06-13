The Rockies released Diaz (forearm) on Tuesday.

The Rockies were unable to find a trade partner for Diaz and the right-hander apparently wasn't keen on accepting an assignment to Triple-A Albuquerque, so he'll depart the organization in pursuit of an opportunity elsewhere. Diaz has been sidelined since mid-April with a sore right forearm, but recent reports suggested that the injury isn't anything that will likely sideline him for much longer. Assuming other teams are comfortable with where he's at on the health front, Diaz shouldn't have to wait long before landing a minor-league deal.

More News
Our Latest Stories