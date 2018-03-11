Jake Arrieta: Nearing deal with Phillies

Arrieta is moving close to signing with the Phillies, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Details about the length and value of the contract are unknown, but Arrieta's long-awaited signing could be close. Should the deal come to fruition, Arrieta would give Philadelphia's young rotation a significant boost. By Arrieta's standards, 2017's 3.53 ERA and 1.22 WHIP were a bit subpar as they were his highest marks since 2013. Still, Arrieta figures to be a solid starter that could be available at a discount in some drafts.

