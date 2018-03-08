Jake Arrieta: Padres kicking tires
The Padres have been talking internally about Arrieta, John Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
This sounds like merely due diligence -- the Padres expect to ultimately go with their young pitchers, but they are checking in on several free agents to see if there might be a fit. The Phillies, Brewers, Orioles and Nationals have also been linked to Arrieta. A Scott Boras client, Arrieta is apparently not anxious to sign and is prepared to "wait things out," per Heyman.
