Jake Arrieta: Rejects qualifying offer

Arrieta officially declined his qualifying offer from the Cubs on Thursday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As expected, Arrieta will head to free agency in search of a multi-year deal. He was never expected to accept the Cubs' one-year, $17.4 million qualifying offer, but the Cubs have now ensure themselves a draft pick should he sign elsewhere. The 31-year-old will be one of the most sought after starting pitchers in the market; he's compiled a combined 2.67 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over the past four seasons with Chicago.

