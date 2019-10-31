Diekman's club option for 2020 was declined by the Athletics on Thursday, making him a free agent.

Diekman recorded an 84:39 K:BB with a 4.65 ERA over 62 innings last season with the Royals and Athletics, and will be free to sign with another team as early as Monday. The 32-year-old lefty has a 95.8 average fastball velocity and forced a 15.6 percent swinging-strike rate, so he should play a significant role in a team's bullpen in 2020.