Diekman and the Rays are finalizing a major-league contract Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
After being released by the White Sox on Saturday, Diekman could quickly find a new home with Tampa Bay. The left-hander struggled to an abysmal 7.94 ERA and 2.12 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 11.1 innings in 13 appearances with Chicago this season. Diekman has not officially signed with the Rays quite yet, but if he does finalize a deal, he'd help replace Garrett Cleavinger (knee) in the bullpen.