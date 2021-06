Faria was released by the Angels on Wednesday, according to his MiLB.com player page.

Faria joined the Angels organization on a minor-league deal in December, and he logged a 5.65 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 46:15 K:BB across 36.2 innings with Triple-A Salt Lake. The 27-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2019.