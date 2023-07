The Angels released Lamb on Sunday.

Lamb cleared waivers after the Angels designated him for assignment Friday, but rather than keeping the veteran corner infielder in the minor-league system, he'll be given the chance to pursue opportunities elsewhere. The 32-year-old posted a .945 OPS in 34 games at Triple-A Salt Lake this season but struggled in his more limited opportunity at the big-league level (.216/.259/.353 slash line over 54 plate appearances).