The Pirates released Marisnick (toe) on Sunday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Marisnick wasn't believed to be close to returning from the injured list after he was deactivated July 25 with a right big toe sprain, and as a veteran on an expiring deal, the rebuilding Pirates didn't have much incentive to keep him on the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh cut Marisnick loose to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Kevin Padlo, whom the organization claimed off waivers from the Mariners and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.
More News
-
Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Confined to walking boot•
-
Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Hitting well since return•
-
Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Garners fourth consecutive start•
-
Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Pops second homer•