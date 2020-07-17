McGee was released by the Rockies on Friday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies will still be paying McGee $9.5 million this season but won't receive anything in exchange. The 10-year veteran owns a 3.64 lifetime ERA, though his mediocre 4.35 ERA last season came with a poor 6.00 FIP, making him a rather unappealing option on the free agent market.