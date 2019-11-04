Jake Odorizzi: Receives qualifying offer
Odorizzi will receive a qualifying offer from the Twins, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Heading into his age-30 season, Odorizzi would presumably like to capitalize on his 3.51 ERA and career-best 27.1 percent strikeout rate with a multi-year deal. He's not at the elite level which makes rejecting the one-year, $17.8 million offer a no-brainer, but the Twins likely don't expect much more than draft-pick compensation from their offer. It's still conceivable that he takes the deal, however, especially if he's afraid of the adverse effect it will have on his market.
