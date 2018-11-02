Petricka chose to become a free agent after being outrighted from Toronto's 40-man roster Friday.

The 30-year-old right-hander threw 45.2 innings of relief for the Blue Jays in 2018, recording a mediocre 4.53 ERA and 1.64 WHIP. This was his first, and likely only, season in Toronto after spending the previous eight years in the White Sox's system. Looking ahead, he will likely occupy a low-leverage role with whatever organization he comes to terms with this winter.

