Petricka was released by the Blue Jays on Friday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Petricka was included in the Blue Jay's 60-player pool but was unable to show enough to warrant a look on the big-league roster. The 32-year-old appeared in six games for the Brewers in 2019 and allowed three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and six walks over eight innings.