Jake Petricka: Non-tendered by White Sox
The White Sox declined to tender Petricka a contract for 2018, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Petricka saved 14 games for the White Sox in 2014, but his performance has steadily declined and injuries were a problem in 2017. The right-hander missed time with lat and elbow trouble, with the latter issue eventually requiring surgery (nerve transposition and debridement). He's expected to be close to full health when spring rolls around.
