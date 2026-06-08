Jake Woodford: Elects free agency

Woodford cleared waivers Monday and elected to enter free agency in lieu of an outright assignment to Triple-A Nashville, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodford had given up four runs in two of his last four outings before being designated for assignment by the Brewers on Friday. Now that he's opted for free agency, the 29-year-old reliever will have the opportunity to catch on with a team in need of right-handed depth out of the bullpen. Woodford sits at a 6.94 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB across 23.1 innings this season.