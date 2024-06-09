Woodford rejected the White Sox's outright assignment to Triple-A Charlottle and elected to become a free agent Sunday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The right-hander was recently designated for assignment and won't stick with Chicago after he passed through waivers unclaimed. Woodford posted a 5.26 ERA in 10 starts at Triple-A and allowed 10 earned runs with a 7:5 K:BB over 8.1 innings during his brief stay on the big-league roster.