Woodford is expected to sign with the Pirates, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The deal isn't official yet, but Woodford is presumably joining the Pirates on a minor-league contract. Woodford, 27, recently elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment with the White Sox after he held a 10.80 ERA and 7:5 K:BB over 8.1 innings with the big club.