The Cubs released Woodford on Tuesday.

Woodford had an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract that allowed him to test free agency if he wasn't promoted to the big leagues by Tuesday. After previously opting out of his minor-league deal with the Yankees earlier this season, Woodford signed with the Cubs in June and posted a 4.57 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB in 21.2 innings over four appearances (three starts) with Triple-A Iowa.