The Yankees released Woodford from his minor-league contract Sunday.

Woodford had been pitching with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, compiling a 4.54 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 39:17 K:B over 39.2 innings across 10 outings (seven starts). The veteran right-hander had an opt-out that he chose to exercise, making him a free agent. Woodford will likely look to latch on with another organization, but he may need to accept another minor-league deal given his lack of success in the majors in recent seasons. Last year across stints with the Pirates and White Sox, he posted a 7.97 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB over 35 frames.