Woodford exercised the opt-out in his minor-league contract and was released by the Rockies on Sunday.

Woodford signed a minor-league contract with Colorado in mid-January and pitched in seven exhibition games, posting a 5.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB over 12 innings. The veteran righty didn't appear set to make the Opening Day roster, and he was thus released after triggering his opt-out clause. Woodford recorded a 7.97 ERA and 26:9 K:BB over 35 innings between the White Sox and Pirates last year, and he may need to accept another minor-league contract in order to be able to land with a new organization.