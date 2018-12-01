Hoyt (knee) will become a free agent after the Indians failed to offer him a contract for the 2019 season, Tribeinsider reports.

Although Hoyt is technically free to sign with anyone, Cleveland will likely attempt to keep him around by signing him to a minor-league deal. The 32-year-old was kept on the shelf due to injury for the majority of the 2018 season, appearing in just one game for the Astros out of the bullpen prior to being traded to the Indians in July.