Share Video

Link copied!

Karinchak elected free agency Monday.

Karinchak refused an outrighted assignment by the Guardians, opting for free agency instead. He was limited to just seven rehab appearances in 2024 due to a shoulder issue but was pitching in games at the end of the season. Karinchak boasts a 36.3 percent strikeout rate but also a 14.1 percent walk rate over parts of five major-league seasons.

More News