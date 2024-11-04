Karinchak elected free agency Monday.
Karinchak refused an outrighted assignment by the Guardians, opting for free agency instead. He was limited to just seven rehab appearances in 2024 due to a shoulder issue but was pitching in games at the end of the season. Karinchak boasts a 36.3 percent strikeout rate but also a 14.1 percent walk rate over parts of five major-league seasons.
More News
-
Guardians' James Karinchak: Rehabbing at Triple-A•
-
Guardians' James Karinchak: May not pitch in 2024•
-
Guardians' James Karinchak: Goes on 60-day IL•
-
Guardians' James Karinchak: Initiates throwing program•
-
Guardians' James Karinchak: Experiencing shoulder fatigue•
-
Guardians' James Karinchak: Agrees to terms for 2024•