Loney signed with the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League on Tuesday as a two-way player, JJ Cooper of Baseball America reports.

Loney was considered by some scouts to be a better pitcher than hitter back when he was drafted in 2002. He went on to have an 11-year career as a first baseman, posting a .284/.336/.410 line at the plate. The 34-year-old has been out of the big leagues since 2016 and hasn't posted an above-average batting line since 2014, but the rise of interest in two-way players could give Loney at least an outside chance at returning to the majors should his arm look good in the Atlantic League.