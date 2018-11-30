James McCann: Expected to hit open market
The Tigers will not tender McCann a contract for the 2019 season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
As expected, McCann will head to free agency after making just shy of $2.4 million this past season. The backstop slashed just .220/.267/.314 with eight home runs and 39 RBI in 118 games in 2018 and general manager Al Avila previously stated that the club would face a tough decision with McCann due to the Tigers being in a rebuilding mode. Look for McCann to find a home as a reserve catcher in 2019.
More News
-
Tigers' James McCann: Not guaranteed to return in 2019•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Drives in two against Twins•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Situated on bench Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...