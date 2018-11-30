The Tigers will not tender McCann a contract for the 2019 season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

As expected, McCann will head to free agency after making just shy of $2.4 million this past season. The backstop slashed just .220/.267/.314 with eight home runs and 39 RBI in 118 games in 2018 and general manager Al Avila previously stated that the club would face a tough decision with McCann due to the Tigers being in a rebuilding mode. Look for McCann to find a home as a reserve catcher in 2019.