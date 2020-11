Agent Scott Boras said Tuesday that Paxton (forearm) is "close" to throwing for talent evaluators, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The 32-year-old made five starts in 2020 before being shut down with the forearm issue and a subsequent setback, but he was able to resume throwing in late September. Paxton had a 3.82 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 186:55 K:BB over 150.2 innings over 29 starts for the Yankees in 2019, so he figures to garner some interest as a free agent as long as he's fully recovered.