Paxton (forearm) reached 94 mph while throwing in front of scouts Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
As many as 20 teams were in attendance as the 32-year-old showcased himself in his return from the forearm injury that limited him to five starts last season. Paxton averaged about 95.4 mph on his fastball the past three years entering 2020, so it appears he's nearing full strength if he's not there already. The left-hander had a 3.82 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 186:55 K:BB over 150.2 innings for the Yankees in 2019. so he should have at least a few suitors in free agency.