James Russell: Signs minor-league contract with Detroit
Russell agreed to a minor-league deal with the Tigers on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Russell spent the 2017 season with the Yucatan Lions, a Triple-A affiliate in the Mexican League, tossing 31 innings and accumulating a 2.03 ERA over five starts. The 32-year-old appeared in seven big-league games for the Phillies in 2016 and pitched in 49 for the Cubs a year prior, so he will bring some major-league experience to the Tigers. That said, Russell will likely begin the year with Triple-A Toledo.
